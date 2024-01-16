Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Rainbow Cloth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Several yalms of undyed rainbow cloth wrapped around a short wooden distaff.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Dew Thread
1
Item Icon
Rainbow Thread
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 24, 2019
Nerium
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Villager Tier List - New Best Villagers
Dillon Skiffington