FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Rainbow Cloth
Cloth - Item Level 120
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Several yalms of undyed rainbow cloth wrapped around a short wooden distaff.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Dew Thread
1
Rainbow Thread
1
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
1656
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
