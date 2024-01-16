Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Archaeornis Leather
Leather - Item Level 120
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured archaeornis skin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Archaeornis Skin
1
Coerthan Tea Leaves
1
Crystals
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
1656
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
Related Posts
All Rewards For FFXIV's The First Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove
Michael Hassall
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle