FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Spinel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A purple jewel.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Spinel
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

