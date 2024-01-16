Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Pine Composite Bow

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

71

71.95

3.04

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Beetle Glue
4
Item Icon
Pine Lumber
4
Item Icon
Durium Nugget
4
Item Icon
Ruby Cotton Cloth
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

