Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Pine Composite Bow
Archer's Arm - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
71
Physical Damage
71.95
Auto-attack
3.04
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 64
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
584 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+94
Dexterity
+89
Determination
+62
Direct Hit Rate
+88
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 54
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
273
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Beetle Glue
4
Pine Lumber
4
Durium Nugget
4
Ruby Cotton Cloth
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
64
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
780
Max Quality
3060
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1013
Craftsmanship
1044
Related Posts
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
Epic Games Store Free Games List - Updated for December 2021
Dillon Skiffington