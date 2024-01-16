Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Pendant Wall Light
Wall-mounted - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A chain-strung lamp whose diminutive glow prioritizes fashion over function.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Bismuth Ingot
8
Crystal Glass
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
