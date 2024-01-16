Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Pendant Wall Light

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A chain-strung lamp whose diminutive glow prioritizes fashion over function.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
8
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
8
Item Icon
Manganese Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Azem’s Crystal Silver Pendant And More Fan Fest Items Go Back Up For Pre-Order
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Online Store Mounts
Emily Berry
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall