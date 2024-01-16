Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Pactmaker's Vest of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

610

305

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Golden Silk
3
Item Icon
Hannish Fiber
3
Item Icon
AR-Caean Velvet
3
Item Icon
Endwood Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Immutable Solution
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

