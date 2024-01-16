Games
Immutable Solution
Reagent - Item Level 590
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Whatever else happens, you can always rely on this substance─whatever it is─not to change.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
40 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
