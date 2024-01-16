Games
Materials
Hannish Fiber
Cloth - Item Level 590
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An alchemically created bundle of fine, plant-based material.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Thavnairian Corn
3
Immutable Solution
3
Moonlight Aethersand
3
Crystals
Water Cluster
3
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
3010
Max Quality
8400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Required
Control
3130
Craftsmanship
3240
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
