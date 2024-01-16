Destiny 2
Hannish Fiber

Hannish Fiber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An alchemically created bundle of fine, plant-based material.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Thavnairian Corn
3
Item Icon
Immutable Solution
3
Item Icon
Moonlight Aethersand
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
3
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

