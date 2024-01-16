Destiny 2
Item Icon

Golden Silk

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A sleek and shining fabric woven from golden cocoons.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Golden Cocoon
3
Item Icon
Thavnairian Thread
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

