FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Golden Silk
Cloth - Item Level 580
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A sleek and shining fabric woven from golden cocoons.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Golden Cocoon
3
Thavnairian Thread
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
3
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
2925
Max Quality
7800
Characteristics
Required
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
