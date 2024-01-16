Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Pactmaker's Mortar

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Eblan Danburite
3
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
3
Item Icon
Immutable Solution
3
Item Icon
Endstone Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Lunar Adamantite Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

