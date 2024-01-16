Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Eblan Danburite

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A transparent jewel sourced from the Eblan Rime.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Immutable Solution
3
Item Icon
Raw Eblan Danburite
3
Item Icon
Moonlight Aethersand
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

