Eblan Danburite
Stone - Item Level 590
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A transparent jewel sourced from the Eblan Rime.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Immutable Solution
3
Raw Eblan Danburite
3
Moonlight Aethersand
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
3010
Max Quality
8400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Required
Control
3130
Craftsmanship
3240
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
