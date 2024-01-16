Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Lunar Adamantite Ingot
Metal - Item Level 580
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of smelted lunar adamantite.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Alchemical Charcoal
3
Lunar Adamantite Ore
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
2925
Max Quality
7800
Characteristics
Required
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Alchemical Charcoal
3
Lunar Adamantite Ore
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
2925
Max Quality
7800
Characteristics
Required
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
