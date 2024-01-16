Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Lunar Adamantite Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted lunar adamantite.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Alchemical Charcoal
3
Item Icon
Lunar Adamantite Ore
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Alchemical Charcoal
3
Item Icon
Lunar Adamantite Ore
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

