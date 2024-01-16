Games
Pactmaker's Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 590
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
59
Physical Damage
62.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+118
Gathering
+988
Perception
+565
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
590
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Chondrite Ingot
3
Eblan Danburite
3
Mempisang Lumber
3
Endtide Aethersand
3
Immutable Solution
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
4300
Max Quality
12800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Required
Control
3130
Craftsmanship
3240
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How to Get Endtide Aethersand: FFXIV Crafting & Fishing Guide
Nerium
Where to Find Immutable Solution in FFXIV - Crafting Material Guide
Nerium
My Basic FFXIV Crafting Shirt Is So Cute I Never Want to Take It Off
Nerium