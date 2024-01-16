Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Pactmaker's Culinary Knife

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Eblan Danburite
3
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
3
Item Icon
Immutable Solution
3
Item Icon
Endstone Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Lunar Adamantite Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

How to Get Endtide Aethersand: FFXIV Crafting & Fishing Guide
Nerium
My Basic FFXIV Crafting Shirt Is So Cute I Never Want to Take It Off
Nerium
Where to Find Immutable Solution in FFXIV - Crafting Material Guide
Nerium