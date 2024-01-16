Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Oxblood Targe
Shield - Item Level 49
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
100
Block Strength
100
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 49
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
35 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+4
Vitality
+4
Intelligence
+4
Direct Hit Rate
+7
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 39
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
49
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Spoken Blood
6
Cobalt Rivets
6
Raptor Leather
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Wind Shard
6
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
48
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
1880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
