Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Raptor Leather
Leather - Item Level 44
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured raptor skin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Raptor Skin
1
Black Alumen
1
Crystals
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
41
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
71
Max Quality
1168
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Related Posts
Fortnite Chiara Skin Guide - All Styles, Back Bling, Gameplay
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Monk Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Monk Rotation, Openers, and Abilities (Patch 6.5) - FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi