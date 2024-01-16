Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Raptor Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured raptor skin.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Raptor Skin
1
Item Icon
Black Alumen
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Fortnite Chiara Skin Guide - All Styles, Back Bling, Gameplay
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Monk Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Monk Rotation, Openers, and Abilities (Patch 6.5) - FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi