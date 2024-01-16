Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Rosewood Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Processed rosewood lumber.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Rosewood Log
3
Crystals
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
45
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
79
Max Quality
1360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
