FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Spoken Blood

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The warm blood of a bipedal sentient. For some unknown reason, the humours will not coagulate.

Attributes

Crafting

