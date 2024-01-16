Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ophiotauroskin Top of Aiming
Body - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
434
Magic Defense
434
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 88
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+199
Dexterity
+196
Critical Hit
+130
Determination
+186
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 78
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
545
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Kumbhira Leather
8
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Grade 5 Dexterity Alkahest
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
89
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3400
Max Quality
7100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2589
Craftsmanship
2748
