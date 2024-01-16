Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Partition Door
Furnishing - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A partition with a built-in door designed to complement oasis residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Steel Hinge
2
Walnut Lumber
2
Ancient Lumber
2
Electrum Ingot
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1375
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Pixie Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Rewards
Mike Williams
Massive Changes Coming to Crystalline Conflict in Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.5
Mills Webster