When does FFXIV Patch 6.51 Release?

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s 6.51 patch is a significant one as it’s set to add a huge number of new features to the game. These include the Variant and Criterion Dungeon Aloalo Island, more Splendorous Tools content, new Crystalline Conflict arena, and the FFXIV x Fall Guys collaboration.

The release date for this patch was unveiled as part of the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in London, revealing a Halloween release date and a chance for players to enjoy more of the content unveiled for the 6.5 patch series.

As per the Fall Guys collaboration announcement at Fan Fest, FFXIV Patch 6.51 will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 31. That means the event perfectly lines up with Halloween, although FFXIV’s Halloween-themed event, All Saints’ Wake, starts the week before on Oct. 28.

Image via Square Enix

As mentioned above, FFXIV Patch 6.51 will introduce a plethora of content. This includes the new Variant and Criterion Dungeon, Aloalo Island. As usual with Variant Dungeons, Aloalo Island will have a normal Variant Dungeon, and then more difficult Criterion and Savage varieties.

For crafters and gatherers, they’ll get the chance to once again improve their tools as the next stage of the Splendorous Tools is set to release in 6.51. This content sees players travel to the First to meet with Grenoldt and Chora-Zoi as they pursue the perfect tools for every job.

The new Crystalline Conflict arena, Red Sands, will also be introduced in this patch. With desert sands and a green oasis, this latest arena is the game modes’ fifth location.

Last but not least, the FFXIV x Fall Guys collaboration will be introduced in Patch 6.51. This series of Golden Saucer challenges will feature obstacle courses like nothing seen in FFXIV before, with the chance to unlock unique glamour and minions as rewards.