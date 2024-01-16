Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Cottage Roof (Composite)
Roof - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An oasis composite roof designed exclusively for use with cottages.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
176 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
8
Limestone
8
Roof Tile
8
Ash Lumber
8
Brass Ingot
8
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
21
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
270
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
