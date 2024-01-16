Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Brass Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted brass.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Zinc Ore
1
Item Icon
Copper Ore
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

