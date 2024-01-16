Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Cobble Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Cobbles commonly used in Ul'dahn roadways and plazas.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
5
Item Icon
Granite
5
Item Icon
Cut Stone
5
Item Icon
Clinker Bricks
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

