Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Clinker Bricks

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Partially vitrified bricks favored for their superior hardness and durability.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Siltstone
1
Item Icon
Grenade Ash
1
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals Its First Few Seconds of Footage
Andrea Shearon
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle