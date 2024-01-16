Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Mounted Cupboard

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A space-saving cupboard that can be mounted anywhere there is a wall.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Torreya Lumber
2
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
2
Item Icon
Cobalt Joint Plate
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

