FFXIV All Saints’ Wake 2023 Details Revealed

Spooky season will officially arrive in FFXIV next week!

Michael Hassall

All Saints' Wake, the spooky Halloween-themed in-game event, is returning to Final Fantasy XIV on Oct. 27. Details about the annual celebration of the frightening and fear-inducing were posted on FFXIV’s Lodestone blog on the early morning of Oct. 20. 

In details included on the event’s special site, it was revealed that All Saints’ Wake 2023 will run from Friday, Oct. 27, 1:00am PDT until Monday, Nov. 13, 6:59am PST, giving players two weeks and some change to enjoy the festivities.

When the event goes live, it can be started in Old Gridania by speaking to the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator NPC, who will be located at X: 10.4, Y: 8.4. This, like all event quests, is a level 15 quest.

Just like previous events, there’s a series of spooky rewards up for grabs for taking part. This year, players can grab the All Saints’ Charm emote and the Wall-mounted Vampire Bats furnishing item. 

ffxiv-all-saints-wake-2023.jpg
Image via Square Enix

The All Saints’ Charm emote allows your Warrior of Light to pull out a wand and cast a large star spell in front of them, and the Wall-mounted Vampire Bats are a homage to hand-crafted Halloween decorations.

ffxiv-all-saints-wake-2023-b.jpg
Image via Square Enix

As per usual, certain items available during previous iterations of the event can be obtained from the relevant NPC, this time, The Bespectacled Peddler. Other items from past events, such as the Wake Doctor's Attire and Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote from 2022 were today added to the FFXIV Online Store.

All Saints’ Wake is an annual Halloween-themed event that has taken place every year of FFXIV’s release except three: 2012, 2020, and 2021. In 2022, the event happened twice, making up for the two-year absence. 

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

