All Saints' Wake, the spooky Halloween-themed in-game event, is returning to Final Fantasy XIV on Oct. 27. Details about the annual celebration of the frightening and fear-inducing were posted on FFXIV’s Lodestone blog on the early morning of Oct. 20.

In details included on the event’s special site, it was revealed that All Saints’ Wake 2023 will run from Friday, Oct. 27, 1:00am PDT until Monday, Nov. 13, 6:59am PST, giving players two weeks and some change to enjoy the festivities.

When the event goes live, it can be started in Old Gridania by speaking to the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator NPC, who will be located at X: 10.4, Y: 8.4. This, like all event quests, is a level 15 quest.

Just like previous events, there’s a series of spooky rewards up for grabs for taking part. This year, players can grab the All Saints’ Charm emote and the Wall-mounted Vampire Bats furnishing item.

Image via Square Enix

The All Saints’ Charm emote allows your Warrior of Light to pull out a wand and cast a large star spell in front of them, and the Wall-mounted Vampire Bats are a homage to hand-crafted Halloween decorations.

Image via Square Enix

As per usual, certain items available during previous iterations of the event can be obtained from the relevant NPC, this time, The Bespectacled Peddler. Other items from past events, such as the Wake Doctor's Attire and Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote from 2022 were today added to the FFXIV Online Store.

All Saints’ Wake is an annual Halloween-themed event that has taken place every year of FFXIV’s release except three: 2012, 2020, and 2021. In 2022, the event happened twice, making up for the two-year absence.