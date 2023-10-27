FFXIV All Saints' Wake 2023 Full Guide, Walkthrough, and Sneaky Hollow, Haunted Mansion Info

Prepare yourself for scares as it’s spooky season in Final Fantasy XIV with the start of the All Saints’ Wake 2023 event. The Halloween-themed content began on Oct. 27 and will run until Nov. 23. In addition to some optional items on the FFXIV Online Store, there’s a pair of quests, a new emote to obtain, some spooky furnishing items, and a general festive atmosphere.

All Saints' wake has been one of the most popular annual events in FFXIV every year, and this edition seems like it will be no different. With returning characters from previous events, such as the devilish clown Papa Ruff, it's the perfect excuse to dress your character up in an unusual glamour and get into the spirit of things. Here's a guide to the All Saints’ Wake 2023 event.

Vampire Bat Decorations and Pumpkin Prisms

Screenshot by Fanbyte via Square Enix

There’s two items you can grab from the event without having to do any quests. These are the Wall-mounted Vampire Bats furnishing item, and Magicked Prism (Pumpkin) seasonal miscellany. You can purchase them both from the Bespeckled Peddler (X: 10.2, Y: 9.0) at Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre in Old Gridania. Wall-mounted Vampire Bats are unsellable and unmarketable, and cost 2,000 gil. Magicked Prism (Pumpkin) transforms your head into a giant pumpkin for a short time, and costs two gil.

Screenshot by Fanbyte via Square Enix

FFXIV All Saints’ Wake 2023 quest guide and walkthrough

Screenshot by Fanbyte via Square Enix

The meat of the event are the quests, and the way you unlock the new All Saints’ Charm emote. To start the first quest, “The Fright Stuff,” first speak to the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator (X: 10.4, Y: 8.5), who’s concerned about some Voidsent enjoying the All Saints’ Wake festivities. You’ll then need to help the Pumpkin-headed Apparition, and her minion, Papa Gruff, scare the citizens of Gridania.

Screenshot by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Escort Papa Gruff to the indicated locations, and choose how you want to scare each person. There’s no right or wrong selection here, you’ll end up teaching Papa Gruff how to scare people in the best way possible no matter what. After a twist reveal, you’ll unlock the All Saints’ Charm emote, and it’s on to the second quest: “A Charmed Life.”

Screenshot by Fanbyte via Square Enix

This second quest will see you use the All Saints’ Charm emote to help citizens around Gridania. Once you’ve completed it, you’re able to return to the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator having calmed his suspicious about Pumpkin-headed Apparition and Papa Gruff. A job well done.

How to access the Sneaky Hollow and Haunted Mansion in FFXIV

Screenshot by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Both Sneaky Hollow and the Haunted Mansion can be accessed after you’ve completed the two All Saints’ Wake quests. To access Sneaky Hollow, an outdoors area, speak to the Unusual Usher. To access the Haunted Mansion, talk to the Genial Guiser. Once you’re in either Sneaky Hollow or Haunted Mansion, find the Imp NPCs to transform into characters from the various expansion. Each Imp can transform you into different NPC's from each expansion.

Inscrutable Imp

A Journey to silence the song of oblivion - Endwalker

A journey to reclaim the night sky - Shadowbringers

A journey to liberate lands near and far - Stormblood

Unsavory Imp

A Journey to end a conflict of one thousand years - Heavensward

A Journey to forge this realm anew - A Realm Reborn

Screenshot by Fanbyte via Square Enix

To leave the areas, you can either teleport away, or use the marked exit. You can also travel between Sneaky Hollow and the Haunted Mansion by speaking to the Genial Guiser or Unusual Usher.