FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Masonwork Stove
Furnishing - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A handcrafted stone stove similar to the ones found in the homes of the realm's smallfolk.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
3
Granite
3
Firewood
3
Cut Stone
3
Steel Ingot
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
32
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
475
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
