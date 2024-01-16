Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Marid Leather Bolero of Crafting
Body - Item Level 260
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
220
Magic Defense
110
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
33976 gil
Sells for
510 gil
Bonuses
CP
+3
Control
+106
Craftsmanship
+282
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 58
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
260
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Carnelian
5
Durium Ingot
5
Steppe Serge
5
Worsted Yarn
5
Marid Leather
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
67
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
930
Max Quality
3330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1035
Craftsmanship
1063
Related Posts
FF14 Fashion Report Week 77: Easy 80 Points This Week
Nerium
How to Unlock the Ananta Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry