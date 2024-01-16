Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Steppe Serge
Cloth - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Several yalms of undyed steppe serge wrapped around a short wooden distaff.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Worsted Yarn
3
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
440
Max Quality
2592
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
Arkasodara Tribal Quests FFXIV Guide - Unlock Quest & Mount
Nerium
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter