FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Manor Harp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A haunting harp custom-made for Haukke Manor.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Glazenut
2
Item Icon
Dew Thread
2
Item Icon
Manor Varnish
2
Item Icon
Spruce Lumber
2
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

