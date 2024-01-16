Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Manor Counter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A large counter designed in a similar fashion to the unit found in Haukke Manor's kitchens.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
1
Item Icon
Cut Stone
1
Item Icon
Manor Varnish
1
Item Icon
Clinker Bricks
1
Item Icon
Treated Spruce Lumber
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

