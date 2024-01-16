Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Manganese Boots of the White Griffin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

400

229

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Saiga Leather
8
Item Icon
Ironwood Lumber
8
Item Icon
Manganese Ingot
8
Item Icon
Grade 5 Mind Alkahest
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

