FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Manganese Armor of the Behemoth Queen
Body - Item Level 539
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
422
Magic Defense
537
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 86
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+191
Vitality
+198
Determination
+129
Direct Hit Rate
+184
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 76
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
539
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Snow Linen
8
Bismuth Ingot
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Kumbhira Leather
8
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
6900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
