FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Kumbhiraskin Necklace of Gathering
Necklace - Item Level 534
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 86
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
GP
+79
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 76
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
534
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Moon Gel
8
Red Pine Lumber
8
Kumbhira Leather
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
