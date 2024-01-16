Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Kumbhiraskin Gloves of the White Griffin
Hands - Item Level 539
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
400
Magic Defense
229
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 86
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+120
Vitality
+112
Critical Hit
+115
Determination
+81
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 76
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
539
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Saiga Leather
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Kumbhira Leather
8
Grade 5 Mind Alkahest
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
