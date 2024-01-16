Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Kumbhiraskin Gloves of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

380

190

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Saiga Leather
8
Item Icon
Kumbhira Leather
8
Item Icon
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium