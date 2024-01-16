Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Kumbhiraskin Gloves of Crafting
Hands - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
380
Magic Defense
190
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 87
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
27155 gil
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
CP
+7
Control
+269
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 77
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Saiga Leather
8
Kumbhira Leather
8
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
6900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
Related Posts
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium