FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Kumbhiraskin Cuisses of the Behemoth King

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

768

768

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Snow Linen
8
Item Icon
Saiga Leather
8
Item Icon
Kumbhira Leather
8
Item Icon
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Item Icon
Grade 5 Vitality Alkahest
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

