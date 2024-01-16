Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Kirimu Gloves of Casting
Hands - Item Level 110
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
85
Magic Defense
49
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
130 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+21
Critical Hit
+17
Intelligence
+23
Determination
+24
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Silk Thread
2
Cashmere Cloth
2
Kirimu Leather
2
Platinum Nugget
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
480
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
407
Craftsmanship
451
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
620
