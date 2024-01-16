Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cashmere Cloth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Several yalms of cashmere cloth wrapped around a short wooden distaff.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Cashmere Fleece
2
Item Icon
Diluted Vitriol
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Villager Gift Guide - Best Gifts for Each Villager
Dillon Skiffington
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Villager Tier List - New Best Villagers
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Faux Hollows Guide: How It Works & How to Unlock Unreal Trials
Andrea Shearon