Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Silk Thread
Cloth - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Light, wispy thread spun from silkworm cocoons.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Silkworm Cocoon
1
Effervescent Water
1
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
2
Durability
40
Difficulty
105
Max Quality
1760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
275
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
347
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Builds & Guides (2023)
Dillon Skiffington
Anthem Elysian Stronghold Cache Guide - Stronghold Chest Details
Dillon Skiffington
How to Unlock the Sylph Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams