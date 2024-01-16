Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Silk Thread

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Light, wispy thread spun from silkworm cocoons.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Silkworm Cocoon
1
Item Icon
Effervescent Water
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

