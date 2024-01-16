Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Kirimu Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured skin from the chimerical monstrosity Kirimu.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Dubbin
2
Item Icon
Allagan Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

