Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Jellyfish Lamp
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A lamp that resembles a luminous jellyfish in every way─except the painful ones.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Aurelia Polyp
2
Tallow Candle
2
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Jellyfish Umbrella
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Preview of New FFXIV 6.2 Mounts, Minions, and Emotes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Live Letter Summary, Patch 6.2 (Part 2) Breakdown
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.25 Patch Notes Summary; Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham