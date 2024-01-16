Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Jellyfish Lamp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lamp that resembles a luminous jellyfish in every way─except the painful ones.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Aurelia Polyp
2
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Item Icon
Jellyfish Umbrella
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

