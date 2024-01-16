Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Jellyfish Umbrella

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The soft, gelatinous body of a jellyfish.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Preview of New FFXIV 6.2 Mounts, Minions, and Emotes
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.25 Patch Notes Summary; Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
FFXIV Live Letter Summary, Patch 6.2 (Part 2) Breakdown
Michael Higham