FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Aurelia Polyp
Minion - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Lighter than air─er...water. Use item to acquire the aurelia polyp minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
