FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Imitation Vault

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

For those with more money than sense, yet less money than requires an actual vault.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Hinge
32
Item Icon
Pewter Ingot
32
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
32
Item Icon
Manganese Ingot
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
32
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

