FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Hooded Fireglass Leather Vest

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Floss
7
Item Icon
Pixie Cotton
7
Item Icon
Stonegold Nugget
7
Item Icon
Fireglass Leather
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

