Armor
Hooded Fireglass Leather Vest
Body - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Pixie Floss
7
Pixie Cotton
7
Stonegold Nugget
7
Fireglass Leather
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1900
Max Quality
6000
Characteristics
Required
Control
1860
Craftsmanship
2000
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
