FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Fireglass Leather
Leather - Item Level 440
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A piece of cured leather with a sheen so glossy it's nearly reflective.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
