Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Fireglass Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A piece of cured leather with a sheen so glossy it's nearly reflective.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Lethophobia God Roll Guide - PVE, PVP, & How to Get
Dillon Skiffington,Stardust
Stardew Valley Fishing Guide - Where and When to Catch the Legendary Fish
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi